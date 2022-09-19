Telecom Fiji to develop TSLS mobile application

[Source: Supplied]

Students who are sponsored and funded by the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service will have another source of online information to keep track of their accounts.

TSLS Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says that through the mobile application developed by Telecom Fiji, students will get real-time information on sponsorship and funding.

Dr Lal says TSLS has launched its revised strategic plan, and ICT transformation is one of its strategic focus areas.

[Photo: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive, Charles Goundar says their in-house mobile application developers will work with TSLS to take another bold step in digitizing its services.

Goundar says it is great to see Fijian businesses being forward-thinking and adopting technology to make students’ lives easier in line with the nation’s digitization initiatives.

The mobile application will be compatible with both Google Play and Apple Store.

It will allow students to create and log into their accounts, carry out changes to account details, view account details, receive updates, and keep track of their allowance processing status.