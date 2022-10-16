Telecom Fiji donates $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society

In support of Pinktober and to help create awareness on cancer, Telecom Fiji donated $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society.

General Manager Corporate Service and Human Resource, Samuela Vadei says the donation will support the cause to raise awareness, support wellness and those affected by cancer.

Vadei says this assistance ensures that no one has to fight the disease alone.

He says Telecom Fiji has been supporting the Fiji Cancer Society for the past seven years.