Telecom Fiji commits $20,000 to Women in Business Awards 2022

Telecom Fiji has pledged $20,000 to the 2022 Women in Business Awards (WIBA).

According to Charles Goundar, Chief Executive, this is as a sponsor for the new Woman in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Award, which will recognize women’s contributions to technology.

According to Goundar, as the leading ICT Solutions provider in Fiji, their partnership with WIBA reflects their commitment to encouraging women’s participation in technical fields such as ICT and engineering.

He claims that 54 percent of the company’s management team is female and that having more women in leadership will ensure more equitable and inclusive representation in executive decisions.

Doctor Nur Bano Ali, President of Women in Business, believes the technology community should be proud of this award because it creates and fosters opportunities for women at all levels within their organization.

According to Dr. Ali, WIBA is supported by incredible partners, industry leaders, and the WIB community in order to ensure that women receive the recognition they deserve.

The Grand Pacific Hotel will host the Women in Business Awards (WIBA) 2022 on October 21st.