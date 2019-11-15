Teething issues as 2020 Agriculture Census gets underway

The Agriculture Census begun today and it wasn’t without issues.

In the Central Division, there were challenges with the connectivity to feed the data through on tablets to the designated operation centres.

There was also a need to clarify some of the questions on the census form in some cases.

Principal Agriculture Officer for the Central Division, Tepola Seniloli says connectivity issues were expected given the remoteness of the some of the communities involved in the count.

Seniloli says they are working with the telecommunication providers to rectify the situation, in one instance acquiring a mobile kit and designating a certain area where enumerators are able to upload their information to the operation centres.

There are more than 700 personnel involved in the three week census exercise that is expected to better assess the agriculture sector.

For the first time this Agriculture census will include four subsectors from crops including sugarcane to livestock, fisheries and forestry.

Around $4.5 million has been allocated for this census which will be carried out from the 10th to the 29th of February.