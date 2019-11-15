Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Teething issues as 2020 Agriculture Census gets underway

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
February 10, 2020 4:30 pm
The Agriculture Census begun today and it wasn’t without issues.

The Agriculture Census begun today and it wasn’t without issues.

In the Central Division, there were challenges with the connectivity to feed the data through on tablets to the designated operation centres.

Article continues after advertisement

There was also a need to clarify some of the questions on the census form in some cases.

Principal Agriculture Officer for the Central Division, Tepola Seniloli says connectivity issues were expected given the remoteness of the some of the communities involved in the count.

Seniloli says they are working with the telecommunication providers to rectify the situation, in one instance acquiring a mobile kit and designating a certain area where enumerators are able to upload their information to the operation centres.

There are more than 700 personnel involved in the three week census exercise that is expected to better assess the agriculture sector.

For the first time this Agriculture census will include four subsectors from crops including sugarcane to livestock, fisheries and forestry.

Around $4.5 million has been allocated for this census which will be carried out from the 10th to the 29th of February.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.