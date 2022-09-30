Teenager remanded for harbouring convict

Judha Temo in court this afternoon.

A teenager who allegedly harboured escaped prisoner, Lemeki Tupali has been further remanded in custody.

Judha Temo appeared this afternoon before Magistrate Seini Puamau.

The 18-year-old is the second person to be charged for accommodating Tupali.

He is also charged with one count of harbouring a prisoner.

The Magistrates Court in Suva has instructed Temo to file a proper bail application.

This matter has been adjourned to October 4th.