Teenager remanded for harbouring convict

Judha Temo in court this afternoon.
A teenager who allegedly harboured escaped prisoner, Lemeki Tupali has been further remanded in custody.
Judha Temo appeared this afternoon before Magistrate Seini Puamau.
The 18-year-old is the second person to be charged for accommodating Tupali.
He is also charged with one count of harbouring a prisoner.
The Magistrates Court in Suva has instructed Temo to file a proper bail application.
This matter has been adjourned to October 4th.
