Teenager missing in Navua­

16-year-old Marisio Lalabalavu has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Police say Lalabalavu was last seen on Saturday 20th of November.

He informed his family that he was going to Navua Town for a haircut, but never returned home.

Anyone who has information on Lalabalavu’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.