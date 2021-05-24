Teenager missing in Lautoka

Police are looking for 22-year-old Nirtin Prakash, who has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.

Prakash is from Drasa in Lautoka.

He was last seen on the 2nd of this month leaving work but failed to return home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Prakash that will assist in locating her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.