Teenager found dead metres from home

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 10:53 am

A family in Nakasi, Nausori is at a loss after 16-year-old Ratu George Brown was found dead yesterday.

Brown’s body was found in a pool of blood on a common driveway beside JP Maharaj Rd. He was just metres from his home.

A taxi driver who was on his way to work discovered the body and alerted family members.

The form five Nakasi High School student lived with his aunt and uncle as his parents have both passed away.

The postmortem examination will be conducted today to ascertain the cause of death.

Brown was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Police are investigating.

