News

Teenager drowns while rescuing sister

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 14, 2020 10:36 am

A 19-year-old from Yaladi Settlement in Waiyavi, Lautoka drowned while trying to save his sister.

The incident occurred in the Paipai River yesterday.

Police say the victim disappeared while trying to rescue his 13-year-old sister who was struggling in deeper water.

His body was later found floating a few meters away.

Police say the victim’s younger sister was eventually pulled safely to shore by another sibling.

The drowning toll currently stands at 28 compared to 24 for the same period last year.

An investigation is underway.

