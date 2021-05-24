Teenager charged with rape of four minors

A 17-year-old boy has been charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of four minors.

The teenager allegedly committed these offences on a nine-year-old girl, two 10-year-old girls and an 11-year-old girl.

The ODPP in its December statistics for rape and sexual offences says the accused is the uncle of two of the victims.

He was also charged with two counts of indecent annoying.

There was one incident of gang rape where two 19-year-old men, one 18-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 24-year-old woman.

One of the accused was the uncle while the others were the victim’s cousins.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his six-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl from his village.

There were two separate incidents where two 15-year-old boys were charged with the rape of a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl from their village.

The DPP has sanctioned the charges for the same and the file has been sent to police to formally charge the juveniles.

There was one incident where a 17-year-old boy was charged with burglary and attempted rape.

The accused allegedly broke into a house and attempted to rape a three-year-old girl.

There were six incidents where the victim and the accused were related to one another.

A 61-year-old man was charged with five representative counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused allegedly started raping his stepdaughter when she was 10-years-old.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

A 53-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 18-year-old niece.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. The accused was the security guard at the victim’s family home.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl while in another incident a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 29-year-old woman from his village.

An 18-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl after a drinking party.

A 50-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 13-year-old boy from his village.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused.

A 47-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.