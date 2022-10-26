Teenager charged for alleged falsification of abduction

Lautoka Magistrates Court

Police have charged the 18-year-old who allegedly falsified information that she was abducted by unknown men in Lautoka.

The teenager made the abduction allegation last week.

Police say that accused who resides in Matawalu in Lautoka has been charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, two other suspects are also being questioned along the same lines of giving false information to a public servant as investigations continue.