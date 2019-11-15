Teenager among those arrested for drug related activities

A 15-year-old and a 26-year-old have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities in Taveuni.

This as a special operations team made up of officers from the Special Response Unit and different divisions continue to focus on areas known for the cultivation of marijuana.

This past week the teams have been focused in both the Northern Division in the Tukavesi and Savusavu areas and in Southern Division in Kadavu.

Two farmers were arrested and charged in Savusavu also for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

For the past seven days, more than 2000 marijuana plants were uprooted from the Loa and Naqio Hills and near Vunikura Village.

A 42-year-old Turaga ni Koro was arrested after a raid at his house resulted in the seizure of dried leaves.

Upon further investigation, the team discovered a farm with more than 180 plants believed to be marijuana allegedly belonging to the suspect.

Five others were arrested by the team and taken to the Tukavesi Police Station where they have been charged and produced in court.

In Kadavu, drug operations continue with more than 2000 marijuana plants uprooted from three farms.

The first raid was conducted at Lavidi Village where more than 300 marijuana plants were uprooted.

In Vacalea more than 130 plants were uprooted and on Friday morning more than 1500 marijuana plants were uprooted from a farm in Naikorokoro Village.

Search for the owners of the farms continue.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the momentum on the war on drugs will increase as we enter the festive season.