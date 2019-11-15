Technical College review to be completed by January

The review on the operations of the technical colleges is expected to continue for a few weeks before a report is put together for further deliberations and discussions.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr. William May says the consultation and review process commenced last week.

Dr. May says for any successful organization intending to acquire an existing entity, a fundamental component of business operation is to undertake an extensive due-diligence process to weigh the benefits and risks before making a final business decision whether to continue or remodel to suit the evolving industry needs.

He says the exercise is needed to understand its inner workings which include a review of the declining student numbers that point towards a decreasing demand for the program, learning and teaching facilities, staff qualifications to match global standards for teaching TVET, income, and expenditure.

” As Fiji’s national university, we have a responsibility to the Fijian government and taxpayers to ensure that students have the opportunity to study in a proper environment, undertake study courses that are of high standards and taught by trainers who do not only have the right academic qualification but also teacher training competencies and technical experience.”

The FNU says a review of the Technical College is necessary due to declining enrolments and dissatisfaction amongst staff and to ensure that it fits within the existing FNU structure.