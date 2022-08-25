Tech Giant Samsung to work with Fijian Government

Karan thanked Rhee for visiting Fiji to pursue potential business prospects and investment initiatives. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan, met with the President and Head of Corporate Relations of Samsung Electronics, In Yong Rhee.



Rhee says Samsung is looking forward to working closely with the Fijian Government in areas of Technology and Connectivity, targeted at youths in Fiji.

“Samsung also has a key interest in enhancing economic and social relations with Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries.”



He adds Samsung will be rolling out its Corporate Social Responsibility Project “Solve for Tomorrow” in Fijian schools.

This project is Samsung’s global contest which would encourage students and young minds to use Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and empower women and youth to venture into Small Medium Enterprises entrepreneurship.

In Fiji, the program will target school students and support programs in digitalization and technology advancement.

He also gave an update on Korea’s bid to host World Expo 2030 Busan.