Teams reminded to maintain standard

Two joint Government teams have been reminded to continue doing justice to their calling while visiting various islands in the Lau Group over the next five days.

This was emphasized by Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu while sending off the teams at the Government Shipping Services wharf in Suva last night.

These teams will be assessing and carrying out rehabilitation on islands affected by the Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption last week.

Seruiratu reminded the teams to maintain the COVID-safety protocols and standard of service while interacting with Fijians on the island.

“You are representing the government. That’s what I want to emphasize. I hope you will respect the structure that has been formulated, and most importantly – I keep telling the people as I was going around last week we set the example, we set the tempo and we set the standards.”

Seruiratu adds some of those affected may still be battling various psychological issues, hence, the first respondents must conduct their duties with respect, dignity, and fairness.