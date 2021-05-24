Home

News

Teams begin assessing damage on islands

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 7:00 am
Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete with his team before heading to Lau [Source: Twitter]

Two joint Government teams have reached their respective destinations in the Lau Group.

The first team led by Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate is currently assessing the extent of damage in Moce, Vatoa, and Ono-i-Lau while the second team, headed by Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is in Moala, Vanuabalavu, and Lakeba.

Doctor Waqainabete told FBC News that both teams have been reminded that COVID-19 is still in our midst, hence, it’s imperative to maintain the safety protocols while on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not only about visiting after the effects of the volcano and tsunami, but also making sure that we also touching on the other things such COVID-health safe measures and also leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue.”

The team will be in those islands over the next four to five days.

