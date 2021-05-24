Teams begin assessing damage on islands

Two joint Government teams have reached their respective destinations in the Lau Group.

The first team led by Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate is currently assessing the extent of damage in Moce, Vatoa, and Ono-i-Lau while the second team, headed by Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is in Moala, Vanuabalavu, and Lakeba.

Doctor Waqainabete told FBC News that both teams have been reminded that COVID-19 is still in our midst, hence, it’s imperative to maintain the safety protocols while on the ground.

“It’s not only about visiting after the effects of the volcano and tsunami, but also making sure that we also touching on the other things such COVID-health safe measures and also leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue.”

As we get ready to head for Lau. We said goodbyes to the MV Iloilovatu Team and head for MV Veivueti. Our tasking is very clear. We will reach; deliver, listen, take note and return is needed. Lau has never and will never be forgotten. #ForLau pic.twitter.com/Psee8eXTUp — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) January 20, 2022

The team will be in those islands over the next four to five days.