News

Teams assigned to clarify Bill 17 

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 13, 2021 12:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assigned teams to raise more awareness on the Land Bill 17 in iTaukei communities.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama highlighted this follows an increase in misinformation about the Bill on social media.

Bainimarama claims most of these speculations are made by the members of the Opposition.

“We change Bill 17 for the betterment of landowners. What the Members of the opposition are doing is not helping at all. They use their political agenda and tell landowners that their land is not safe under the Bill. This can cause instability within communities. So to clarify this issue, I have directed teams including i-Taukei Affairs officers, the Veitarogi Vanua and TLTB to assure every landowner that their land is well protected.”

Bainimarama says the team is raising awareness at the district level for landowners, as Bill 17 will help them generate more income for their communities.

He says the FijiFirst government will continue to ensure the rights of the iTaukei’s are protected together with their land.

