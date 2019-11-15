Team ready and united to lead the country to recovery: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they have a united team which is ready to lead the country to recovery.

While providing an update on the relief response, Bainimarama says relief has reached every affected community in the Northern and Eastern Divisions with more than 37,000 food ration packs and non-food items now in the hands of Fijian families.

Bainimarama also provided an update on the infrastructure.

“The road network is more or less back online, with 161 roads and four jetties re-opened. All metered areas in the Northern and Eastern divisions have had water restored. We are steadily restoring access to water everywhere, with another 12 trucks dispatched to the North to cart water to impacted areas.”

The Prime Minister says water has been restored to all metered areas in the Northern and Eastern divisions adding that they are steadily restoring water to other areas.

Twelve more trucks have been dispatched to the North to cart water to impacted areas.

He adds personnel from the Energy Fiji Limited are also working to restore power supply.

“More than 110 EFL personnel, materials and 40 vehicles departed Viti Levu last Thursday to assist with restoration works in Labasa, Savusavu and Ovalau. The power is being brought back online as safely as can be done.”

He adds around 900 households have received seedlings to help rehabilitate their damaged farms and that support will continue on a needs-only basis as assessments complete.

The health teams have been busy preventing the spread of infectious diseases that all-too-often thrive in the aftermath of severe weather events.

The Prime Minister says to ensure schools are ready to open for the new term, teams have been clearing and disinfecting all schools used as evacuation centres.