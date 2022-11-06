Team bonding vital: Gollings

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes team bonding is a vital component to their campaign.

He says Fijians don’t need to be taught how to play rugby but it’s more around how they connect as a squad.

Gollings says there’s a mutual respect because the players understand the Englishman has been there as a player as well.

“We just create that balance of wanting to be serious but then wanting to have fun at the same time because when they’re having fun it’s noted that’s the best time they’re learning and really getting stuck in, outside of just the rugby area it’s important that we do things that helps strengthen us as a group.”

The national side will play South Africa in the quarterfinal at 3:50 pm.

Former Springbok 7s rep and assistant coach, Philip Snyman says they didn’t play well yesterday but there were some encouraging signs.

South Africa lost two pool games going down to Great Britain 12-10 and France 19-17 but they make the top eight thanks to Uruguay.

Uruguay did the Blitzboks a favor by beating Great Britain which resulted in South Africa finishing second due to a better point differential.

Snyman says they hope it’ll be a special weekend for them.

“Hopefully this weekend we can change things as a player never been able to win at this ground so hopefully this weekend we can change that and get one under the belt.”

In other quarterfinals, Samoa and Argentina are playing in the first at 3:25 pm.

Ireland and Australia face off in the third quarter while France meets USA.