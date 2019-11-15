Teachers well-being prioritized

School committees in the maritime islands are prioritizing teacher’s wellbeing and safety to ensure they are not hesitant of being deployed to the maritime zones.

The committees are also focused on ensuring that the best facilities are provided for maritime children to enhance learning.

Uciwai District School committee on Moala Island in Lau believes quality school facilities are critical to boosting classroom study.

School Manager Temo Tawaketini says around $11,000 was used to construct their new footpath to ensure the safety of students and teachers during the wet season.

“We would like to thank the government’s assistance to ensure quality education is delivered to Fiji’s future leaders. The committee and villagers have so far refurbished the teacher’s quarters and classrooms. We want to ensure that teachers do enjoy their service while on the island.”

Meanwhile, Rural and Maritime Development Minister Inia Seruiratu also commissioned a new Wavulekaleka community access in Tovu Village, Totoya.

“I hope the new footbridge will improve accessibility for the villagers especially students. And we are glad to be on the island to have one on one talks with you on various issues faced in the community and how we can address them.”

Turaga Ni Koro, Lorima Tupou says the footbridge has brought relief to the villagers.

The villagers were also given a chance to raise their concerns during the talanoa session with the UN delegates, government officials, and members of the civil society organizations.