Teachers to receive counselling training

The Education Ministry will upskill teachers to take on counselling roles in schools.

A standard professionalise counselling services will also be developed together with resources for teachers and parents to support students mental health.

As part of the Student Support Services Pilot program, the Ministry is working closely with the Australian Government.

Minister Rosy Akbar says with drug use, sexual harassment, child abuse, violence and other social issues on the rise, Fiji needs an overarching policy to address these issues in schools, homes and communities.

35 teachers are expected to graduate with a Diploma in Counselling qualification from Australia Pacific Training Coalition in November.

25 schools in the Central and Western Divisions have been selected to test successful strategies for student support including counselling, prevention programs, professional development for teachers and community outreach.

The pilot, which commenced in January, is being delivered by civil society organisations, Medical Services Pacific (MSP) and Empower Pacific (EP) under the guidance of the Ministry.