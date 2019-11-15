Teachers reminded of their immense role

Teachers have been reminded of the immense role they play in unlocking children’s potential to achieve greatness in school.

The Prime Minister says teachers must embrace their role as they help in shaping the future leaders of our country.

Speaking to teachers and parents in Tailevu yesterday, the Prime Minister urged students and parents alike to continue their endless pursuit for a brighter future.

“Each and every Fijian girl and boy has greatness within them, and that education allows you to tap into that greatness and discover your true potential to create whatever life you want for yourself.”

A resident from Namalata in Tailevu says the government has been providing an opportunity to young Fijians and parents must ensure their children capitalize on them.

“This government has placed so much emphasis on the education of our children and I think we should make good use of the provided opportunity to help better our future community. It’s important that we utilize this opportunity to build a better future for our children.”

The Prime Minister is encouraging students to pursue their career path without hesitation and there are many programs available to assist them.