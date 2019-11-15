Home

Teachers quarters officially opened at Ratu Ilaisa Memorial School

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 6, 2020 12:15 pm
Good news for teachers at the Ratu Ilaisa Memorial School in Sigatoka as two new teachers' quarters was officially opened today.

Good news for teachers at the Ratu Ilaisa Memorial School in Sigatoka as two new teachers' quarters was officially opened today.

Speaking during the event, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says in 2016 he was committed to seeing the two quarters being built while opening a new water source at the Navutu Settlement.

Bainimarama says that rural schools demand challenges that need special efforts to overcome which can be witnessed today.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister stresses that with the peace of mind, independence and security that the quarters will provide, it will enable teachers to fully focus on what matters most which is teaching.

Bainimarama says that he is confident that this heightened qualify of life will be directly felt by girls and boys of the Ratu Ilaisa Memorial School.

