Teachers’ quarters can be rented out: Kumar

Minister for Education Premila Kumar is encouraging school managements in rural and maritime areas to start renting out quarters to teachers.

Kumar says in the last seven years, the government has spent $4.1 million on renovation and building of quarters.

She says in some communities, teachers are already renting the quarters at a very low rate, and this is helping to maintain them.

“The teacher’s quarters are owned by the community. They also need money to maintain the quarters, and where will they get that money? There are schools in maritime and rural areas where they are charging very small amounts as rent, for example, $40 to $50 a month so that they can collect this money and maintain the property.”

Kumar also highlighted that teachers’ quarters in 10 schools will undergo maintenance as money has been allocated for this in the revised budget.