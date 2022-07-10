Teachers missing classes after grog consumption

Education Minister, Premila Kumar [Source: Twitter]

The Ministry of Education has received a number of reports against teachers who are drinking grog and not giving their hundred percent in school.

As a result, the Ministry will now appoint Divisional and or District officers who will be taking charge of the schools.

These officers will be a conduit between the schools and the ministry to ensure classes run smoothly.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says this will be a two-way process whereby they will be able to fix some of the issues that give a bad name to the teaching profession.

“We have come across cases where some of the teachers, because they have quarters, drink grog all night. During the day, they disappear. They are in the quarters. This is the reality and this will not be tolerated. We heard about student’s behavioral problems it’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse. We just need to use different tactics to deal with behavioral problems.”

Kumar agrees teaching is not an easy task, however, she believes innovative means need to be utilized to ensure a better learning environment.

Heads of schools have been urged to ensure teachers make students responsible for their learning and also help them develop high-order skills such as critical thinking.