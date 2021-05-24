Teachers involved in sexual misconduct will be sent home: FTA

Teachers found guilty of serious allegations such as sexual misconduct should be terminated.

Fijian Teachers’ Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says the association supports the Education Ministry’s move to terminate teachers who sexually harass students.

“The FTA does not condone teachers getting involved in sexual harassment. That teacher deserves to be terminated because we do not condone that.”

However, Manumanunitoga says the ministry must follow proper practices of natural justice and adherence before sending these teachers home.

Manumanunitoga says teachers are sometimes involved in professional misconduct. He says this is why the ministry should work on categorising the types of offences committed by teachers and the grounds of dismissal.

He claims teachers are sometimes wrongfully dismissed.

Education Minister Premilla Kumar says this year, two teachers have been terminated for alleged sexual offences and another two for inflicting corporal punishment.

Kumar also said that a proper investigation should be conducted first before a teacher is dismissed.