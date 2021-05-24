Home

Teachers helpline to address concerns

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 12:30 pm

Hundreds of teachers across the country will soon be able to raise concerns and grievances directly with the Ministry of Education.

Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry will launch the teachers help-line which is expected to be up and running online by next week.

She says teachers currently raise issues directly with the Human Resources Department and at times, do not get a response.

“Teacher help-line will be purely one-to-one communication that the teachers can have with the Ministry. Whether it’s to do with your employment issues or whether you have some grievances in school, you can raise it through that platform.”

There will be people assigned to ensure that issues are directed to relevant departments for action.

