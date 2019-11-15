Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Teachers and parents to lead by example: Akbar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 4, 2020 9:35 am
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar [3rd from left] says parents and teachers are figures of inspiration to children and they must lead with example. [Source: Fijian Government]

Parents, guardians and teachers play a critical role in the development and shaping of our children’s future.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says parents and teachers are figures of inspiration to children and they must lead with example.

Akbar says they need to teach their children values like self-confidence and self-reliance as life is not always simple.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister made these remarks during the unveiling of Swami Vivekanandan sculpture yesterday.

With an unprecedented global crisis facing many Fijians, Akbar says we must continue to forge a brighter future for our children and we must face adversity head-on.

The Minister reiterated that the government is committed to providing education for our children.

Akbar stressed that we must take responsibility in shaping our future leaders.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.