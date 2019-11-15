Teachers and parents to lead by example: Akbar

Parents, guardians and teachers play a critical role in the development and shaping of our children’s future.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says parents and teachers are figures of inspiration to children and they must lead with example.

Akbar says they need to teach their children values like self-confidence and self-reliance as life is not always simple.

The Minister made these remarks during the unveiling of Swami Vivekanandan sculpture yesterday.

With an unprecedented global crisis facing many Fijians, Akbar says we must continue to forge a brighter future for our children and we must face adversity head-on.

The Minister reiterated that the government is committed to providing education for our children.

Akbar stressed that we must take responsibility in shaping our future leaders.