Teacher to appear in court for sexual assault of teenagers

Police Chief of Operation, ACP Abdul Khan

Three students, two of whom are 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old are alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the same teacher between 2020 and 2022.

This was reported during a recent Police outreach programme and awareness on the island of Kadavu.

Police Chief of Operation, ACP Abdul Khan says the victims’ parents reported the three separate alleged incidents at the Kadavu Police Station.

He adds that a team of investigators has been sent to Kadavu and the suspect has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault.

Khan says that community policing and awareness programmes conducted in schools have resulted in increased confidence in people forthcoming to report crimes.

The suspect will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.