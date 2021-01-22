Home

Teacher in custody for allegedly assaulting a student

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 24, 2021 8:15 am

A 37-year-old school teacher from Lautoka is in police custody for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old student.

According to the Police, the alleged incident occurred in December last year.

The suspect was questioned and released.

Investigators brought in the suspect this weekend and he remains in custody for further questioning.

Investigations continue.

