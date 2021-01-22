Teacher in custody for allegedly assaulting a student

A 37-year-old school teacher from Lautoka is in police custody for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old student.
According to the Police, the alleged incident occurred in December last year.
The suspect was questioned and released.
Investigators brought in the suspect this weekend and he remains in custody for further questioning.
Investigations continue.
