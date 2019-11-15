Teacher appeals conviction and sentence against her

A teacher who was handed a suspended sentence for hitting a student has appealed against the sentencing and conviction.

39-year-old Sylvia Kaur Singh was sentenced to three months imprisonment which was suspended for 12 months.

Singh was told that if she re-offended within the 12 months, she would be charged under the Sentencing and Penalties Act and would be imprisoned for three months.

Singh had pleaded guilty to the charge.

During her sentencing on September 17th last year, the court was informed that on July 19th, 2018, Singh slapped a nine-year-old student.

She had also pulled the front part of the complainant’s shirt and slapped his cheeks.

The case will be recalled on 17th February before the Suva High Court.