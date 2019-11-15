TDO2F can develop to a Tropical Cyclone by tomorrow

The tropical disturbance TD02F that was near Vanuatu has intensified to a tropical depression and is expected to develop further and possibly become a tropical cyclone by midday tomorrow.

It was located about 690km west of Rotuma or 865km Northwest of Yasawa-I-Rara at midday today.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression TD01F was about 260 kilometers northwest of Yasawa-I-Rara or about 270km south-southwest of Rotuma at midday.

TDO1F has weakened and it is anticipated to enhance strong easterly wind flow over Fiji with associated showers to affect the eastern and northern parts of Fiji.

Fiji can expect fresh to strong easterly winds with average speed up to 45km/h over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Northeast Viti Levu, Coral Coast to Pacific Harbour, the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office is warning mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels to avoid sailing out to sea.

Occasional showers are expected over Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Kadavu and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Lau, Lomaiviti and Yasawa group.

The Fiji Meteorological Officer says the current situation is closely being monitored and any alert and warning will be issued as and when significant changes are anticipated. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information.