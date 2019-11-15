TD04F forms into Tropical Cyclone Tino

Tropical Depression 04F has intensified into a category one Tropical Cyclone as of 3am today and has been named TC Tino.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TC Tino was located about 100km south of Rotuma and about 420km northwest of Labasa at 3am.

The cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

Tino is moving south-southeast at about 20km/hr.

On this forecast track the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 40km north of Labasa or 210km northwest of Vanuabalavu at 3pm today and about 70km southeast of Lakeba or 2150km north of Ono-I-Lau at 3am tomorrow.

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Rotuma, Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

A gale warning remains in force for the above mentioned areas as well.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group. A storm warning remains in force for Lakeba, Cicia and Tuvuca.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of the group. A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji.