TD04F expected to continue intensifying

Tropical Disturbance 04F is expected to continue intensifying and become a Tropical Cyclone later tomorrow.

Once named, it will be called Tropical Cyclone TINO.

The system is anticipated to enter Fiji Waters on Friday.

As the system moves closer towards the group, the onset of gale to destructive force winds is expected as early as Thursday night especially over the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands.

Coastal inundation from sea flooding may also be expected over the above-mentioned areas and other parts of Fiji both from the contribution of storm surge and wind-driven waves.

At 3pm, TD04F was analyzed approximately 1180kilometres west-northwest of Nadi or 410 kilometres north-northwest of Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu.

TD04F is slow-moving and is anticipated to make a southeast movement.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the western half of Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group and the Western half of Viti Levu in anticipation of TD04F.

The public is advised to remain alert and vigilant and take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously.