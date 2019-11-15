Home

TD03F lies far North of Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 25, 2019 4:23 pm

Tropical Depression 03F  lies to the far north of Fiji and is expected to gradually track southwards towards the group.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says associated trough of low pressure is expected to affect the country from tomorrow.

Forecast to midnight for the Fiji group is for cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands

Rain and thunderstorms will be developing over northern, central and eastern parts of the country from tomorrow.

A strong wind warning is now in force for Rotuma.

Winds expected to gradually increase with average speed of 50km/hr and gusting to 60km/hr from tonight.

 

