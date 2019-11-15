TD03F expected to become TC around midday tomorrow

Tropical Disturbance 03F is slowly intensifying and is expected to become a Tropical Depression with the next three to six hours.

The Nadi Meteorological Services says the system is expected to intensify further and become a Tropical Cyclone around midday tomorrow.

Director Meteorology Misaele Funaki says when the system becomes a TC it will be named SARAI.

As at 7am TD03F was analysed at approximately 1200km North of Nadi.

In the last 24hrs, it has remained slow moving to the far north of Fiji.

At this stage it is closer to Tuvalu so a strong wind warning has been issued for Tuvalu.

Funaki says even though TD03F is currently slow moving, it is expected to gradually move southwards from later today.

In moving southwards, it will move closer to the Fiji group on Friday.

While majority of the weather models project the system to move “just” West of Yasawa and Mamanuca group, some models are showing it will be over Viti Levu later on Friday.

The Director says as the system moves closer, expect the winds to gradually increase and the rain to become heavy.

The Nadi Met Office is advising people to prepare now.

Mariners are also advised to refrain from unnecessary movement especially as the system moves closer.