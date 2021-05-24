Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|There will be no lockdown: Koya|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|
Full Coverage

News

TD03F can intensify into a Tropical Cyclone today

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 10, 2022 6:00 am

Tropical Depression 03F can intensify into a category one Tropical Cyclone today as it continues to move south-southwest at about 20km/hr.

Fiji Meteorological Services Senior Forecaster, Sakeasi Rabitu says at the moment, the current system is still a tropical depression.

Rabitu adds that heavy rainfall will continue due to the rain bands associated with TD03F which is expected to affect the Fiji group in the next few days.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will remain out at sea but the concern for us is the ongoing rainfall and the strong winds associated with the convergent zone. That is why the strong wind warning and gale force warning for parts of the Fiji group.”

Meanwhile, a gale warning remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Western interior parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele and Kadavu.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for all low-lying and flash flood-prone areas of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

A severe flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas and small streams.

The senior forecaster adds that the ongoing rainfall and the strong winds associated with the convergent zone will also continue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.