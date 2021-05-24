TD03F can intensify into a Tropical Cyclone today

Tropical Depression 03F can intensify into a category one Tropical Cyclone today as it continues to move south-southwest at about 20km/hr.

Fiji Meteorological Services Senior Forecaster, Sakeasi Rabitu says at the moment, the current system is still a tropical depression.

Rabitu adds that heavy rainfall will continue due to the rain bands associated with TD03F which is expected to affect the Fiji group in the next few days.

“It will remain out at sea but the concern for us is the ongoing rainfall and the strong winds associated with the convergent zone. That is why the strong wind warning and gale force warning for parts of the Fiji group.”

Meanwhile, a gale warning remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Western interior parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele and Kadavu.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for all low-lying and flash flood-prone areas of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

A severe flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas and small streams.

The senior forecaster adds that the ongoing rainfall and the strong winds associated with the convergent zone will also continue.