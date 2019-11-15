TD02F is expected to develop into a Tropical Cyclone later today

Tropical Depression TD02F which is currently moving south-southwest at about 25km per hour is expected to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone with an average speed of 95-130km/hr later today.

TD02F was located about 510km west-southwest of Rotuma at 12pm today.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says close to its center, TD02F is expected to have average winds of up to 55km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

The Fiji Met Office advises that at the current track, the Tropical Depression is expected to be located 620km southwest of Rotuma at midnight.

Gale force winds with an average speed of 65km/hr decreasing to 45km/hr can be expected for Rotuma in the next 12 hours.

The Fiji Meteorological Office is warning Fijians that very rough seas with damaging heavy swells can be expected in the next six to 12 hours.