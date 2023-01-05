TD poses no direct threat to Fiji

A tropical disturbance near Fiji is not expected to have any direct effect on the group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the disturbance is expected to deepen during the weekend in the Coral Sea and move southeast towards New Caledonia.

However, the Met Office will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the heavy rain experienced in some parts of the country is expected to continue until next week.

The Met Office says this is because of two troughs of low pressure affecting the group.

An active trough of low pressure remains slow moving to the west of Viti Levu, with rain to persist over Fiji until Saturday morning.

Another trough is anticipated to approach the country from the southwest, as showers with heavy falls will start to affect most parts of the group again until early next week.

The Met Office says the risk of flash flood and landslides remains.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, interior and western parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu, and Southern Lau group.

A flash flood warning is now in force for low-lying areas, crossings, and flood-prone areas within Tuva Catchment from Emuri to Semo village, Nadi catchment, and Vitogo catchment.

A flash flood alert remains in force for the rest of the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas in the interior and western parts of Viti Levu from Sigatoka to Rakiraki and Kadavu.