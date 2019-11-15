TD may develop into Tropical Cyclone by Sunday

Tropical Disturbance TD01F was located near 555 kilometres Northeast of Udu Point at 9am today.

It’s moving West-Southwest at 10 kilometres per hour in between Fiji and Rotuma.

There are chances of TD01F intensifying into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and possibly a tropical cyclone by Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

The other tropical low remains weak and expected to linger around the area between Rotuma and Vanuatu.

It is expected to rain on and off, heavy at times and possible thunderstorms over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller island eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu from Rakiraki through Nausori to Navua.

Mariners need to be cautious while venturing out to sea as easterly winds with speeds up to 25 knots, rough seas and moderate easterly swells are expected.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.

With rain in the past few days and soil being saturated, any frequent heavy rainfall increases the risk of flash flooding in low lying areas.