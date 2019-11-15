Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

TD likely to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 9, 2020 2:05 pm
Tropical Disturbance (TD01F) is now moving west towards Rotuma at about 10 knots or 18 kilometres per hour. [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service﻿]

Tropical Disturbance (TD01F) is now moving West towards Rotuma at about 10 knots or 18 kilometres per hour.

At 9am today, it was located about 245km North-Northwest of Apia, Samoa or about 905km Northeast of Vanuabalavu in the Lau Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the depression is expected to intensify further into a tropical depression in the next 12 to 24 hours and possibly named a tropical cyclone by later Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

By then the system is expected to be located about 280km East-Southeast of Rotuma and 295km North-Northwest of Udu Point.

Meanwhile, the other tropical low remains weak and slow-moving near Rotuma.

This system will bring about heavy rain and strong winds over land areas and waters of Rotuma from later tomorrow and will be enhanced by the approaching TD01F.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.