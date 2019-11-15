TD likely to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone

Tropical Disturbance (TD01F) is now moving West towards Rotuma at about 10 knots or 18 kilometres per hour.

At 9am today, it was located about 245km North-Northwest of Apia, Samoa or about 905km Northeast of Vanuabalavu in the Lau Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the depression is expected to intensify further into a tropical depression in the next 12 to 24 hours and possibly named a tropical cyclone by later Friday.

By then the system is expected to be located about 280km East-Southeast of Rotuma and 295km North-Northwest of Udu Point.

Meanwhile, the other tropical low remains weak and slow-moving near Rotuma.

This system will bring about heavy rain and strong winds over land areas and waters of Rotuma from later tomorrow and will be enhanced by the approaching TD01F.