News

TD is now TC Cody

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 7:00 am

Tropical Depression 03F has intensified in a category one tropical cyclone overnight and has been named as Cody.

Fiji Meteorological Director, Terry Atalifo says TC Cody is moving towards the southwest of Kadavu.

Atalifo says the concern now is the associated rain bands which are expected to affect the Fiji group for the next few days.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s expected to be slow-moving to the southwest of the Fiji group and then die further South in the coming days. We do not expect the TC to make any landfall in the Fiji group.”

Atalifo says the heavy rain warning remains in force for the group.

He adds the flooding warning also remains in force.

 

