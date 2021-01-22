TD 05F intensifies into a Tropical Cyclone

As at 6am today Tropical Depression 05F intensified into a category one Tropical Cyclone.

The Tropical Cyclone has been named Ana.

Fiji Meteorological Service Senior Forecaster Saki Waibuta says TC Ana is expected to move closer to the Fiji group and is currently located 350km Northwest of Nadi.

Waibuta says Fijians should prepare for more heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds as Tropical Depression 05F has intensified.

He adds based on the current projections by the Nadi Weather Office, the centre of the potential cyclone is expected to pass over the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group later this afternoon.

“TD 05F has been named at 6 early this morning as Tropical Cyclone Ana and is expected to be a Category 1. At the moment, it’s still about 3km North-West of Nadi. It’s still tracking towards Fiji and is expected to bring gale-force wind and heavy rain. The warnings going out from yesterday is already covered in the special weather bulletin that has been issued and is expected to be a Category as it comes close to the Fiji group.”

Waibuta says the gale force and strong winds has the potential to cause destruction to weak structures, disruption of electrical power distribution and communication services.

Fijians have been urged to stay away from flooded drains, streams and rivers.