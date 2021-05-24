TCF pleased with marketing grant 

Home

March 27, 2022 7:27 am

The textile, clothing, and footwear industries will again be able to explore new markets as the government has announced a marketing grant of $100,000.

The marketing grant was introduced in 2009 to assist this sector in adapting to the changing trade environment.

Council President Michael Towler says they were provided the grant previously and it was effectively managed by the industry.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the textile, clothing, and footwear industries will be assisted by the government over the next three years through the provision of marketing grants.

“With rising import freight costs on top of the new increase to the sector’s minimum wage rates, the government, for the next 3 years, will provide the TCF Council a marketing grant of $100,000 to allow them to secure markets to expand.”

TCF President Michael Towler says the industry is pleased that the grant has been restored.

“We can target two main markets in Australia and New Zealand. And basically previously been using it  to showcase ourselves  at some fairs, particularly in Melbourne  that is been  called Sourcing Fair, gives us the opportunity to  showcase ourselves  as an industry  and in the past it has brought quite good business to our customers.” 

Apart from the marketing grant, the TCF sector will also be waived for a customs entry for commercial consignments below $1,500 by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

