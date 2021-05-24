TCF Council to discuss new wage rate

The Textile, Clothing, and Footwear Council is expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the new national minimum wage rate.

Council President, Michael Towler says the new wage rate which will be implemented in four stages over the next nine months will have an impact on the industry.

“We don’t know how this is going to impact us but we know that our customers are going to have to receive higher prices and these higher prices are going to make our customers look elsewhere.”

The new national minimum wage rate will be increased from $2.68 to $3.01 an hour from next Friday.

It will further increase to $3.34 per hour on July 1st, then to $3.67 on October 1st, and finally to $4.00 by January 2023.