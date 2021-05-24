TCF Council anticipates tough year ahead

The Textile, Clothing, and Footwear Council is anticipating a tough year ahead as the increased national minimum wage rate is implemented in four stages over the next nine months.

Council President, Michael Towler says there is a need to sort out employee issues to mitigate the increased costs that members will face.

“Early ideas are that we need to be sitting down and talking to the government about some tools in the Employment relation act to give us better productivity In Fiji, we have a major problem of absenteeism, particularly on Mondays and so therefore if we can get some tools in the ERA that will allow us to deal with this then we will be able to mitigate the higher wage rates.”

Mark One Apparel Managing Director, Mark Halabe says the new rate has its advantages and disadvantages.

“In some ways, I cheer that there is an improvement but also at the same time I am in an unusual position where I am looking at both sides. It could be far too much and we will be losing potential business. We are planning from literally before this announcement we as a company were planning of doubling our exports, doubling of our employment this is now on hold until we find out exactly what is our position over the next 12 months.”

The TCF Council is expected to meet today to discuss the new wage rate and its impacts on the industry.