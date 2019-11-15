Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|90 FRA personnel on standby|Yasawa feels the impact of TC Yasa|Seaqaqa town pelted with heavy rain|Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa|Bureiwai villagers move to nearby school|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|Over 850,000 Fijians in direct path of TC Yasa|Curfew passes only for emergency cases|TC Yasa likely to make landfall in Bua|Curfew to start from 4pm|531 Fijians in evacuation centers|Wailoku residents plan for the worst|Health Minister stresses personal hygiene|Continuous rain experienced in the North|Act now warns Senior Forecaster|Beggars and street dwellers removed from streets|Childrens safety first priority|Yasawa feels initial impacts of TC Yasa|Coastal communities to expect storm surge|Shop and businesses in Savusavu closed|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Yasawa feels the impact of TC Yasa

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:30 pm

Yasawa is currently experiencing the brunt of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Soso village elder Jova Vuda says the wind speed picked up at midday with a heavy downpour but it weakened at around 3 pm.

Vuda says villagers were advised to exercise caution and remain indoors as the situation may worsen at night as warned by the relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuda says the strong wind during the day has damaged many farms.

“The weather was worse this morning. The wind picked up with heavy rainfall. We are thankful for the collaboration of community members in ensuring that all our belongings and houses are secure. Right now most villagers are in the evacuation centre.”

He says the village was inundated with seawater due to damaging heavy swells.

“There are about 160 villagers evacuated at a nearby primary school. Our farms have been destroyed and I could see debris and some iron roof on the ground. But I think the weather might change again later today as per the advice issued by the Fiji Met Office.”

He says the majority of the villagers have been evacuated at the nearby school.

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.