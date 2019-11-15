Yasawa feels the impact of TC Yasa

Yasawa is currently experiencing the brunt of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Soso village elder Jova Vuda says the wind speed picked up at midday with a heavy downpour but it weakened at around 3 pm.

Vuda says villagers were advised to exercise caution and remain indoors as the situation may worsen at night as warned by the relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuda says the strong wind during the day has damaged many farms.

“The weather was worse this morning. The wind picked up with heavy rainfall. We are thankful for the collaboration of community members in ensuring that all our belongings and houses are secure. Right now most villagers are in the evacuation centre.”

He says the village was inundated with seawater due to damaging heavy swells.

“There are about 160 villagers evacuated at a nearby primary school. Our farms have been destroyed and I could see debris and some iron roof on the ground. But I think the weather might change again later today as per the advice issued by the Fiji Met Office.”

He says the majority of the villagers have been evacuated at the nearby school.