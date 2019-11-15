Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa

Most villages in the Yasawa group are experiencing the brunt of TC Yasa since early morning.

Soso village elder Jova Vuda says wind speed picked up at around 5 am with a heavy downpour.

Vuda adds some of their farms have been destroyed and he can witness debris all over the place.

He says the strong wind has generated damaging heavy swells and storm surge flooding their coastal areas.

“The weather worsened early this morning. The wind picked up with heavy rainfall. But we are thankful that all houses are secure and a majority of the villagers are in the evacuation centre. We are expecting things to get worse in the next few hours.”

There are about 160 villagers evacuated at a nearby primary school.