Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|90 FRA personnel on standby|Seaqaqa town pelted with heavy rain|Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa|Bureiwai villagers move to nearby school|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|Over 850,000 Fijians in direct path of TC Yasa|Curfew passes only for emergency cases|TC Yasa likely to make landfall in Bua|Curfew to start from 4pm|531 Fijians in evacuation centers|Wailoku residents plan for the worst|Health Minister stresses personal hygiene|Continuous rain experienced in the North|Act now warns Senior Forecaster|Beggars and street dwellers removed from streets|Childrens safety first priority|Yasawa feels initial impacts of TC Yasa|Coastal communities to expect storm surge|Shop and businesses in Savusavu closed|Strong winds and rain in Dreketi, outside of Bua|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:15 pm

Most villages in the Yasawa group are experiencing the brunt of TC Yasa since early morning.

Soso village elder Jova Vuda says wind speed picked up at around 5 am with a heavy downpour.

Vuda adds some of their farms have been destroyed and he can witness debris all over the place.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the strong wind has generated damaging heavy swells and storm surge flooding their coastal areas.

“The weather worsened early this morning. The wind picked up with heavy rainfall. But we are thankful that all houses are secure and a majority of the villagers are in the evacuation centre. We are expecting things to get worse in the next few hours.”

There are about 160 villagers evacuated at a nearby primary school.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.