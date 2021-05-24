Home

TC Yasa

Work to start on TC Yasa affected schools

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 1:50 pm
[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI]

Consultation with Heads of Schools in the North about the Australian-funded School Recovery Program was held last week.

The Ministry of Education, the Australian High Commission and Fiji Program Support Facility personnel visited nine schools in the North to consult school managements.

These schools are amongst those severely damaged during TC Yasa last year and one school that was badly affected by floods early this year.

The Australian Government has provided F$19.5 million towards education recovery.

Acting Development Counsellor at the Australian High Commission, Erin Magee, says the funds will be used to rehabilitate critical school infrastructure, enabling children to get back into the classroom after a difficult 18 months.

32 schools were assisted by the Ministry of Education, DFAT, the Royal Fiji Military Forces and some generous citizens.

Nine schools that were severely damaged are earmarked for rebuilding through the Australian-funded School Recovery Program over the next three years.

The Fiji Program Support Facility will soon engage an architectural firm to work with the Ministry and schools to develop designs for construction.

Once designs are finalized, contractors will be engaged to start the construction.

