Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized

The Minister for Women and Children is reiterating the need to ensure the safety of women and children in evacuation centres.

Mereseini Vuniwaqa says according to past year statistics, cases of violence against women tends to increase after a natural disaster.

Vuniwaqa highlighted that the societal expectation towards women as the sole caregiver also thrives in evacuation centres and this needs to change.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a need for men to step up and deliver those role normally taken care of by women. Times are not easy for us and we need to work together as partners, caregivers and as parents to protect our children and the lives of women as well.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they have been vigilant and are keeping a close watch on affected areas.

“So far in this cyclone Yasa we didn’t receive any report in regards to that but I can say that our focus was on that during this cyclone. This is a lesson learnt and I can rebut that there were some incident that happen in the past but we haven’t received any report during this hurricane and that is the main focus of us being there at the evacuation centre.”

The Minister also shared some positive messages to uplift the spirit of Fijians during this difficult time.

“Just wishing everybody a very merry Christmas and a happy new year. I hope that the story post TC Yasa will be a different one from Winston.”

The Ministry is currently conducting consultation for a National Action Plan that will ensure the safety of women, children and the vulnerable groups under such circumstances.